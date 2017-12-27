Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,011,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,695,000 after purchasing an additional 403,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,373,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,853,000 after purchasing an additional 333,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 46,138.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,600,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577,290 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,078,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,387,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $146,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $271,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Vertical Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE) opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

