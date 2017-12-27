Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,570 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE AMG) opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11,340.00, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $204.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.55 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 69,800 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $12,946,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,158,027.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,080 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $383,302.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,585 shares of company stock worth $16,734,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

