Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 88,674 Shares of InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of InVitae worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 982,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 174,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 121,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $481.80, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.30. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of InVitae from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

