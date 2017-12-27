Alcoa Corp (AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.49. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 778.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Alcoa had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Alcoa by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.7% in the second quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 11,737,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $10,324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 82,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.84. 2,960,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,586. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9,249.29 and a PE ratio of 33.88.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

