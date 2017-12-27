AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA) Declares Special Dividend of $0.34

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA DIVA) remained flat at $$25.29 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357. AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

