Agenus Inc (AGEN) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN ) opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.28, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Agenus has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Agenus’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,918.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,181.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen acquired 100,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $70,978. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Agenus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agenus Inc (AGEN) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/agenus-inc-agen-expected-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-1-07-per-share-2.html.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.