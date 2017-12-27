Aegion Corp (AEGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Aegion worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Aegion by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aegion in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Aegion by 45.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aegion Corp (AEGN) opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. Aegion Corp has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.98 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aegion from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Aegion news, EVP David F. Morris sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $259,153.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

