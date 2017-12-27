Accenture (ACN) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report published on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $145.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.11.

Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.99. 1,514,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,616. The firm has a market cap of $98,200.00, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,335.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,479,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its position in Accenture by 37.3% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

