Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Group set a $60.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2,830.00, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 22.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 306,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 879,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

