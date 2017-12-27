Aberdeen Indonesia Fund Inc (IF) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.03 on January 8th

Aberdeen Indonesia Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IF) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Indonesia Fund’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Aberdeen Indonesia Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IF) traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542. Aberdeen Indonesia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
In other Aberdeen Indonesia Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $75,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end, management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation with income as a secondary objective, which the Fund seeks to achieve by investing primarily in Indonesian equity and debt securities.
