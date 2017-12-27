Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.58

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 3187900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

The firm has a market cap of $99,092.41, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,555,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,265.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $122,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,172 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,150. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

