Abaxis (ABAX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abaxis earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.5834978672631 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Abaxis alerts:

ABAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abaxis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Abaxis ( ABAX ) opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Abaxis has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.00, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Abaxis will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abaxis announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $21.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abaxis (ABAX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/abaxis-abax-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15.html.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.