1ST Source Bank Has $2.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $59,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $824,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,208,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,634 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95,422.71, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.02.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

