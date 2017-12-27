1,737 Shares in Chevron Corporation (CVX) Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 215,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 372,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $239,280.00, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $145,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $145,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/1737-shares-in-chevron-corporation-cvx-purchased-by-david-r-rahn-associates-inc.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.