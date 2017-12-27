16,705 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3,084.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Telephone & Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

