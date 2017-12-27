10,952 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Purchased by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366,636 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,305 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,728 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,272,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,658,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $355,789.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $470,091.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,750,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

