$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 388,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,247. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.22, a PE ratio of -51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

