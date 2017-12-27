-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.94 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

Oil States International (NYSE OIS) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 333,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,629. The stock has a market cap of $1,443.27, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.69. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

