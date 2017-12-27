$0.20 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF.A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Lions Gate Entertainment also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th. On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment. Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.04 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm's revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. LGF.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LGF.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.00. Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 352,058 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,710.00 and a P/E ratio of 38.39. WARNING: "$0.20 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF.A) This Quarter" was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/0-20-eps-expected-for-lions-gate-entertainment-corporation-lgf-a-this-quarter.html.

