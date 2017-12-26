Zacks Investment Research Lowers Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Sell

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other segments. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market etc. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel decks primarily for the non-residential construction industry. The Other segment offers pig and hot briquetted iron; and iron nugget products that are used in electric arc furnace steel mill production. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Steel Dynamics ( STLD ) opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,250.54, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 47.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

