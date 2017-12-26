Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cutera (CUTR) to Sell

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR ) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 172,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,728. Cutera has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.10, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Cutera had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Timothy J. Oshea sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,720 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $9,426,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $4,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $3,175,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 148.7% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 197,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 118,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 289.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 82,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

