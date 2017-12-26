Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) to Sell

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is a snack food company. The Company’s brand consists of SkinnyPop is a popcorn brand. SkinnyPop product portfolio consists of flavors which include original, black pepper, white cheddar flavor and naturally sweet. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of better-for-you and ready-to-eat snacking products. The company serves natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, club, mass merchandise channels as well as foodservice and other non-food retail channels; over the Internet through third-party Websites. Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BETR. William Blair cut Amplify Snack Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Amplify Snack Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $10.00 target price on Amplify Snack Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amplify Snack Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands ( BETR ) traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 873,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,541. Amplify Snack Brands has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $931.70 and a PE ratio of 100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Amplify Snack Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplify Snack Brands news, insider Brian Goldberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,917,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Snack Brands in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Snack Brands by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Snack Brands during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Amplify Snack Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Amplify Snack Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

