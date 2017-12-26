Zacks: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (HMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios and Matheson Analytics an industry rank of 222 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Muralikrishna Gadiyaram sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helios and Matheson Analytics stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Helios and Matheson Analytics makes up about 0.5% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.48% of Helios and Matheson Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.07, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services.

