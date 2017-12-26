Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to report $193.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Quanex Building Products reported sales of $195.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full-year sales of $193.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $895.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $928.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $927.50 million to $929.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanex Building Products.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NX. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.23, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.70. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, VP Dewayne Williams sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,878.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,131,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 499,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.30 Million” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/zacks-brokerages-expect-quanex-building-products-co-nx-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-193-30-million.html.

About Quanex Building Products

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.