Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,006,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 65,799 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 201,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ SMED) opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. is a provider of waste management services, including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. The Company’s solutions include Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Shipback Systems and Other Solutions.

