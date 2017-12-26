Zacks: Analysts Set $57.25 Target Price for Viad Corp (VVI)

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Viad’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $57.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $117,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Viad by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Viad by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Viad by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viad by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Viad has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,170.00, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Viad had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $339.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

