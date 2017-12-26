Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.45 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 161.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

EIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,219.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 466,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/zacks-analysts-expect-endurance-international-group-holdings-inc-eigi-to-announce-0-17-eps.html.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.