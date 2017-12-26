Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.57). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($2.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised XOMA from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA ) traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,448. XOMA has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $270.71, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $216,403.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $419,542.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 46,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,307,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,993 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 95.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/zacks-analysts-anticipate-xoma-co-xoma-will-post-earnings-of-0-52-per-share.html.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.