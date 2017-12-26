Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telenav Inc (TNAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report $39.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.20 million and the lowest is $38.90 million. Telenav posted sales of $52.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.20 million to $165.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $269.37 million to $290.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Telenav had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNAV. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Telenav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $239.29, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 869,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 494,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telenav by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Telenav by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

