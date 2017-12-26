Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InVitae Corp (NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). InVitae posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. BidaskClub raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on InVitae from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

InVitae ( NYSE:NVTA ) traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,297. The firm has a market cap of $481.80, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.30. InVitae has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 174,016 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 121,409 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

