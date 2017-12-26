Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Given $13.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yintech Investment an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
YIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ YIN) opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.18.
About Yintech Investment
Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.
