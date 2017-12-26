Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Given $13.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yintech Investment an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

YIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Yintech Investment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,329 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yintech Investment by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ YIN) opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Given $13.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/yintech-investment-holdings-ltd-yin-given-13-50-consensus-price-target-by-analysts.html.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yintech Investment (YIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.