Citigroup Cuts XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $10,560.00, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $15,913,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

