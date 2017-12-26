XG Technology (XGTI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

XG Technology (NASDAQ: XGTI) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XG Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XG Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XG Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 XG Technology Competitors 399 2558 4112 168 2.56

XG Technology currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 16.55%. Given XG Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XG Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of XG Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of XG Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XG Technology has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XG Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XG Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XG Technology -20.76% -26.16% -15.69% XG Technology Competitors -1.63% -8.33% 0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XG Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XG Technology $6.57 million -$20.90 million N/A XG Technology Competitors $3.31 billion $373.33 million -83.07

XG Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XG Technology.

Summary

XG Technology rivals beat XG Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

XG Technology Company Profile

xG Technology, Inc. develops a portfolio of intellectual property, which is embedded in its software algorithms that offer cognitive interference mitigation and spectrum access solutions for a range of applications using commercial off the shelf devices. The Company is a provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in a range of environments. The Company markets its technology solutions across three business units: Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink Communication Systems and xMax. The Company offers a range of frequency-agnostic cognitive radio solutions. It focuses on various industries across the world, such as telecommunications, cable, defense and public safety, municipal governments, critical infrastructure and markets ranging from rural to urban areas and expeditionary deployments.

