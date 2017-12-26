WestRock (WRK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4488221017895 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WestRock (WRK) traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 664,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,153. WestRock has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16,235.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. WestRock had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $593,377.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,544,845.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,520. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

