WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 615 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 261.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 551.29% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 615 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/wespac-advisors-socal-llc-sells-615-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.