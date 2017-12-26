Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 70,793 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,246,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,890,000 after purchasing an additional 173,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) opened at $182.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,411.57, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

