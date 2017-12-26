Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.18 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,441,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Northcoast Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $86.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc ( NYSE MSM ) opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,322.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,762 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $468,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 104,101 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $8,422,811.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,541 shares of company stock worth $18,264,812. Company insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

