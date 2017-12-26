Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739,638 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 316,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 272,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,477,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,050 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC ) opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $303,310.00, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

