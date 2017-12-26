Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSX (CSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:

12/18/2017 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

12/17/2017 – CSX was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – CSX was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2017 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2017 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2017 – CSX was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2017 – CSX was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2017 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of CSX have outperformed its industry in a year. The company's third-quarter earnings improved 6.3% year over year. Revenues in the quarter also improved owing to core pricing gains. The improved coal scenario is also encouraging. Coal revenues improved 10% in third-quarter. Moreover, the company expects bottom line to expand between 20% and 25% in 2017 owing to improved effciencies. Additionally, Operating ratio in the high end of mid-60s is expected in 2017. However, the company reported lower than expected revenues in the third quarter. The year over year decline in merchandise revenues is also concerning. CSX's high debt levels is also worrisome. Sluggish automotive production presents a further challenge to the company. Automotive sector revenues declined 12% in the third quarter. The recent service disruptions also do not bode well for the company. “

11/2/2017 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2017 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of CSX have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. CSX's third-quarter earnings improved 6.3% year over year. Revenues in the quarter also improved year over year owing to core pricing gains. The improved coal scenario is encouraging. Coal revenues improved 10% in third-quarter. Driven by improved efficiencies, the company expects the bottom line to expand between 20% and 25% in 2017 on a year over year basis. Operating ratio in the high end of mid-60s is expected in 2017. However, the company reported lower than expected revenues in the third quarter. Moreover, the year over year decline in merchandise revenues is concerning. CSX's high debt levels is also worrisome. Sluggish automotive production presents a further challenge to the company. Automotive sector revenues declined 12% in the third quarter. The recent service disruptions also do not bode well for the company.”

CSX Co. (NASDAQ CSX) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,277. The company has a market cap of $49,154.77, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Get CSX Co alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. CSX had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.