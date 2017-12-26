Media stories about Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walter Investment Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.9801681312445 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Walter Investment Management alerts:

Shares of Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Walter Investment Management has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.75, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Walter Investment Management (WAC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.04” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/walter-investment-management-wac-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-04.html.

Walter Investment Management Corp. is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Walter Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walter Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.