Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Walt Disney Co ( NYSE:DIS ) opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163,796.34, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

