Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Boosted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,502,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,939,000 after buying an additional 3,662,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 471.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,985,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,480,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,875,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc ( NASDAQ WBA ) opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

