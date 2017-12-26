Vistra Energy (VST) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vistra Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $5.16 billion $22.69 billion N/A Vistra Energy Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 56.37

Vistra Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vistra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy 416.84% 352.77% 158.86% Vistra Energy Competitors -14.13% 9.40% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vistra Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 Vistra Energy Competitors 546 3003 2414 43 2.33

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Vistra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy. It is engaged in electricity market activities in Texas, including electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities and retail electricity operations. Luminant generates and sells electricity and related products from its fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 17,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal and 6,000 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Company is a purchaser of wind-generated electricity. TXU Energy sells retail electricity and services to approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers in Texas.

