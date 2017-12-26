Vical (VICL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vical researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Potential applications of the company’s DNA delivery technology include DNA vaccines for infectious diseases or cancer, in which the expressed protein is an immunogen; cancer immunotherapeutics, in which the expressed protein is an immune system stimulant; and cardiovascular therapies, in which the expressed protein is an angiogenic growth factor. The company is developing certain infectious disease vaccines and cancer therapeutics internally. In addition, the company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies that give it access to complementary technologies or greater resources. These strategic partnerships provide the company with mutually beneficial opportunities to expand its product pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vical in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Vical ( NASDAQ:VICL ) traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. Vical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 92.13%. equities research analysts anticipate that Vical will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Merton bought 85,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $149,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,039.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vical stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.18% of Vical worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

