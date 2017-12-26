Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL Sells 1,236 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,879,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 71,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 260,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,812,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.66.

In other Lowe's Companies news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $268,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75,665.87, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

