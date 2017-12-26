Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup Inc (C) opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $199,595.70, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/vantage-financial-partners-ltd-inc-has-1-08-million-holdings-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.