VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF (MLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF (NYSEARCA MLN) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,151. VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.26% of VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Vctrs AMT-Free Lng Mncpl Indx ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

