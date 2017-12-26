ValuEngine Upgrades Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Securities reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,620.00, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.55. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.00%. Prospect Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 180,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $1,253,231.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,431,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,801,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Barry bought 995,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,951,263.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,219,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,031,502.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,600,621 shares of company stock worth $24,546,132. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

