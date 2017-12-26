Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.80 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $871,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 76.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,237.19.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) opened at $1,168.36 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.70 and a twelve month high of $1,213.41. The company has a market capitalization of $563,000.00, a PE ratio of 295.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.57). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 1,860 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.20, for a total value of $2,063,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 391,110 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,103.53, for a total value of $431,601,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,891,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,162,593,058.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,338 shares of company stock valued at $444,391,701 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

