Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) Insider Acquires $1,752,672.00 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) insider Willing L. Biddle purchased 109,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,752,672.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE UBP) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

